Datacoin (DTC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Datacoin has a market cap of $12,788.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000636 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024096 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.