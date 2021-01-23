Datamine Trading Down 18.3% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $356,593.65 and approximately $9,582.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00060853 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004467 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003407 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,842,643 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

