Datum (DAT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $663,101.45 and $76,304.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00669397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.04 or 0.04357574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Datum is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

