DAV Coin (DAV) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $376,444.39 and $312,852.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00434436 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,308.12 or 1.00057758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00026595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars.

