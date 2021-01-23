DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.03. DaVita posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.59. 345,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,583. DaVita has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

