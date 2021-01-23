Dawn Protocol Price Tops $0.18 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $211,376.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,482,318 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

