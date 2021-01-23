DDKoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $31,122.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.