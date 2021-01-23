DEAPcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $5.00 million and $619,224.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040371 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

