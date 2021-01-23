DEAPcoin Price Up 5% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $687,780.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00075232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040191 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

