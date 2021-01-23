Decentraland Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $253.33 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $274.33 million and $253.33 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 56.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,924,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,055,168 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

