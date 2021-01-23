Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,959.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $292,510.42 and approximately $1,959.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

