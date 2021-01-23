Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Hits Market Cap of $287,185.92

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $287,185.92 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

