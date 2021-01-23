DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $54,791.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,409,002 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

