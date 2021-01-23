DEEX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $772.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One DEEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DEEX has a market cap of $223,317.28 and $772.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded 117.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007791 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

