DeFi Bids 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,702.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids token can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $421,131.71 and approximately $19,702.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00057666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00040025 BTC.

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 46,676,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,642,879 tokens. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

