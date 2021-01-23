DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $4.24 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $195,416.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00013130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00126331 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077590 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00278540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00071883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00040827 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.