DeFiner (FIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $346,688.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $605,336.86 and approximately $346,688.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeFiner

