Degenerator Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00326878 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.01500686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

