Degenerator Trading Down 2.8% Today (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

