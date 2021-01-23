DEJAVE (DJV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,526.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DEJAVE token can currently be bought for about $1,812.32 or 0.05621321 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $11,526.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077231 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040386 BTC.

DEJAVE Token Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

