Delphy Reaches Market Capitalization of $312,653.62 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $312,653.62 and approximately $19,802.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.00652657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.43 or 0.04346858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

