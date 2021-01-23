Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $33.01 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,023,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,207 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

