Dent (DENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $987,494.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $987,494.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

