Deutsche eMark Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars.

