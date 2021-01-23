DeVault Market Capitalization Tops $396,588.08 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $396,588.08 and approximately $828.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007796 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 383,335,855 coins and its circulating supply is 362,563,775 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.