DeVault One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,969.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $442,637.43 and approximately $4,969.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007789 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 383,498,117 coins and its circulating supply is 340,526,128 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.