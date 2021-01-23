Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.50

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.50 and traded as high as $179.00. Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 348,653 shares changing hands.

DVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.50.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

