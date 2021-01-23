DEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $278,545.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. DEX has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $278,545.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

