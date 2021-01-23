DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $278,040.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00127983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040283 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

