dForce USDx Market Cap Reaches $4.32 Million (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003097 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $10,128.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.40 or 0.01339971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00538295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009532 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About dForce USDx

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,295,479 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

