dForce USDx (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.32 Million

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $10,128.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.40 or 0.01339971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00538295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009532 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002387 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,295,479 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

