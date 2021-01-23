DIA Hits Market Capitalization of $55.03 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DIA has a market capitalization of $55.03 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIA token can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00006057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040815 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

