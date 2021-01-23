Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,003.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Diamond has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004105 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $1,003.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001061 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 687.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00084883 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,565,597 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.