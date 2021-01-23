Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,448.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $3,448.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00008164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

