Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.35. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 722,650.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,485,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 285.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

