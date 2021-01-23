Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 323,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,562. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

