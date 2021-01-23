Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199,787 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.88% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $172,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $729,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,064,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,893,029. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

