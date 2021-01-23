Digital Gold Market Cap Reaches $741,866.25 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $54.83 or 0.00172434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $741,866.25 and $993,408.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

