DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 17.7% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $201,374.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00327729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003754 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.04 or 0.01592393 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

