Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $83,656.14 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 54% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,411.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.69 or 0.03886621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00431453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.89 or 0.01341802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00536445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00429242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00269342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00023271 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,872,846 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

