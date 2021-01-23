DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $3,177.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00429097 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 183.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,026,313,385 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,438,680 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

