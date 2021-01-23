Digitex City (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00632892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04296725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.