Digitex Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $4.84 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

