Digitex Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $4.84 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.