Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $520.78

Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $520.78 and traded as high as $583.39. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $570.00, with a volume of 116,986 shares trading hands.

DTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Dignity plc (DTY.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £285.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 638.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.