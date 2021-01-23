Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.03

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $20.96. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 3,619,793 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 227.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 6,610.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 10,400.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

