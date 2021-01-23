Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Discovery posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Discovery by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,867,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,111. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

