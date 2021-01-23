Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Shares Down 31.5%

Shares of Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) traded down 31.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 3,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Distell Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82.

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

