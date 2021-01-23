dKargo (DKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.21 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One dKargo token can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

dKargo Token Trading

dKargo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

