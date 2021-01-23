DMarket (DMT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00648385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.04347544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017736 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.